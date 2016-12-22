Adriano Galliani Wants Serie A Games Abroad

AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani feels Italian football should do more to promote itself in other countries and believes it would be beneficial if a number of Serie A games were to be played abroad.

The San Siro side are in Doha, Qatar ahead of their Supercoppa Italiana encounter with Juventus on Friday and Galliani thinks it would be a good thing to take the domestic top flight outside of Italy as well, drawing inspiration from the NBA.

"Despite not being the world's first anymore, Italian football is still considered to be excellent," Galliani told Milan Channel.

"We have to promote it and this is why I think we should play a few Serie A matches abroad, as happens in the NBA. We must promote our football throughout the world.

"When we sell the next TV rights, they have to be more free-to-air than encrypted, with a view to foreign markets.

"It is simple: Italian football has to be promoted better than it has been so far.

"When the current contracts come to an end, I think that Lega Serie A will act like the other European Leagues."