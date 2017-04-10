Adriano Galliani Confirms Barcelona Talks Over Gerard Deulofeu

OMNISPORT

AC Milan have held talks with Barcelona to understand their intentions regarding Gerard Deulofeu as the Rossoneri look to sign the loanee, general manager Adriano Galliani has confirmed.

Deulofeu's registration is owned by Everton but a return to Camp Nou has been touted for the Spaniard at the end of the season as the LaLiga side hold a buy-back clause on the 23-year-old, who left the club in July 2015.

A January loan switch to San Siro has reinvigorated Deulofeu, who has recorded two goals and three assists in 11 league appearances for Milan, and Galliani appears keen to keep the winger at the club on a permanent basis.

Gerard Deulofeu has found his league. 4-0 Milan.

Lots of space on the break, back-pedalling Palermo defenders, stroke into the net. — Ross Dyer (@RossDyerTV) April 9, 2017

"In June, you will know, I do not know what will happen in the market, so I cannot say anything," Galliani told Milan TV.

"I have spoken with the people in charge of Barcelona, but I will not tell you what they told me."

Deulofeu scored in Milan's 4-0 win over Palermo on Sunday and the Spain international said in March that he was not thinking about a potential return to Barcelona.

"Barcelona's interest? I expected that question!" Deulofeu told reporters. "It is great to hear these things, but if I didn't think in the present I would lose my mind."