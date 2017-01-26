AC Milan Target Lucas Ocampos Could Replace Watford-Bound M'Baye Niang

AC Milan are keen to lure Lucas Ocampos away from Genoa as they prepare for the departure of M'Baye Niang.

The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving San Siro for Watford and Milan CEO Adriano Galliani is hopeful they can bring in Ocampos to fill the void.

Ocampos, 22, joined Genoa from Marseille on a one-year loan deal at the start of the season, but their option to make his stay permanent may be rendered obsolete.

GdS mentioning a possible swap between Milan & Genoa of Niang and Lucas Ocampos. Niang needs to be convinced. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) January 23, 2017

"Niang's move to Watford is pretty much done," Galliani confirmed to Rai.

"We have already signed an agreement with Watford and their owner has told me they have agreed a deal with the player. We have given him permission to fly to London for his medical.

"Our first choice to replace him is Ocampos.

"We have already discussed it with Genoa and we are expecting an answer in the next few days."