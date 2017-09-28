OMNISPORT

Patrick Cutrone was the late hero as AC Milan got the better of a stunning finish to beat Rijeka 3-2 in the UEFA Europa League.

The forward converted with 94 minutes played on Thursday, his intervention coming four minutes after the visitors had stunningly overturned a two-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes at the San Siro.

It appeared Milan were cruising to victory when Andre Silva's fourth goal in two European outings this season was added to by Mateo Musacchio just after half-time.

But, having largely controlled proceedings thereafter, Vincenzo Montella's men were left shellshocked as their opponents roared back into the Group D contest.

Boadu Acosty offered hope in the 84th minute when capitalising on a rare Leonardo Bonucci error, with Rijeka levelling from the penalty spot after Alessio Romagnoli had brought down Matic Crnic.

Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to keep out Josip Elez's tame penalty, yet there was to be another twist as Cutrone ensured the night ended in heartbreak for Rijeka.