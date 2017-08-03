Patrick Cutrone scored his first AC Milan goal as his side cruised into the Europa League play-off round with a 3-0 aggregate victory over CSU Craiova.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in Romania, Vincenzo Montella's men won 2-0 in Thursday's return match at San Siro to seal a comfortable triumph in the third qualifying round.

Giacomo Bonaventura, who missed the second half of last season after undergoing thigh surgery, sent Milan on their way with a ninth-minute strike, the first continental goal of his career.

Cutrone's movement is excellent given his lack of experience and age. Such a smart player already — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) August 3, 2017

Cutrone had only played five minutes of senior football prior to starting both legs of this tie to start the campaign, but the highly rated 19-year-old was able to wrap up victory with a close-range finish early in the second half.

Hakan Calhanoglu later came off the substitutes' bench to make his debut as Milan, playing in Europe for first time in four seasons, sealed their place in Friday's play-off draw in Nyon.