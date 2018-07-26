2018-19 Serie A Fixtures Released

Cristiano Ronaldo is in line to make his Serie A debut for Juventus away to Chievo, while the release of the league's fixtures has handed AC Milan a daunting start.

Juve are aiming to win the title for the eighth year in a row and Ronaldo could be set to appear at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on the weekend of August 18.

The Portugal captain could then make his home league debut for Juventus, who sealed a deal worth €112million to buy Ronaldo from Real Madrid, a week later against Lazio.

Milan risk losing defender Leonardo Bonucci back to Juventus and Gennaro Gattuso's side have been handed a tricky test in the opening month of the campaign.

The Rossoneri open the 2018-19 season at home to Genoa but then travel to last season's runners-up Napoli before welcoming Champions League semi-finalists Roma to San Siro.

Milan derbies have been set for the weekends starting October 21 and March 17, while Serie A matches between city rivals Roma and Lazio will be played in September and March.

Napoli, under new coach Carlo Ancelotti, kick off their season at Lazio before hosting Milan at the Stadio San Paolo. The Partenopei head to Juventus on matchday seven, with the return leg set for March 3.

Parma's Serie A return begins with a home match against Udinese and they wrap up the season against Roma.

La #SerieATIM 2018/2019 è stata svelata. Ecco il calendario completo della nuova stagione! #IlCalcioèDiChiLoAma 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/D1dnt8vXtJ — Serie A (@SerieA_TIM) July 26, 2018

Serie A key fixtures:

Lazio v Napoli: 19/08/2018

Napoli v AC Milan: 26/08/2018

Juventus v Lazio: 26/08/2018

AC Milan v Roma: 02/09/2018

Juventus v Napoli: 30/09/2018

Roma v Lazio: 30/09/2018

Inter v AC Milan: 21/10/2018

Lazio v Inter: 28/10/2018

Napoli v Roma: 28/10/2018

AC Milan v Juventus: 11/11/2018

Lazio v AC Milan: 25/11/2018

Roma v Inter: 02/12/2018

Juventus v Inter: 09/12/2018

Juventus v Roma: 22/12/2018

Inter v Napoli: 26/12/2018

---

Napoli v Lazio: 20/01/2019

AC Milan v Napoli: 27/01/2019

Lazio v Juventus: 27/01/2019

Roma v AC Milan: 03/02/2019

Lazio v Roma: 03/03/2019

Napoli v Juventus: 03/03/2019

AC Milan v Inter: 17/03/2019

Inter v Lazio: 31/03/2019

Roma v Napoli: 31/03/2019

Juventus v AC Milan: 07/04/2019

AC Milan v Lazio: 14/04/2019

Inter v Roma: 20/04/2019

Inter v Juventus: 28/04/2019

Roma v Juventus: 12/05/2019

Napoli v Inter: 19/05/2019