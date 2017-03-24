Serie A

Gianluigi Buffon's Remarkable 1,000 Club and Country Games in Numbers

    1/9 168 - Buffon's appearance against Albania is his 168th for Italy, more than any other player. Getty Images.
    2/9 614 - The goalkeeper is third on the list of all-time Serie A appearance makers. He is just one behind Inter legend Javier Zanetti, while AC Milan hero Paolo Maldini leads the way with 647. Getty Images.
    3/9 973 - Between January and March last year, Buffon went 973 minutes without conceding a goal in Serie A - the longest such streak in the Italian top flight. Getty Images.
    4/9 17 - Buffon's 17 appearances at European Championship finals are the most of any goalkeeper. Getty Images.
    5/9 23 - Buffon has saved 23 penalties in his career (excluding shootouts), including two in one match against Borussia Dortmund for Parma in the Champions League in November 1997. Getty Images.
    6/9 828 - Buffon has conceded 828 goals in his career, at a rate of 0.83 per game. Getty Images.
    7/9 7 - His seven Serie A titles are the most by any player in his position. Getty Images.
    8/9 425 - His 999 prior matches have produced 425 clean sheets. Getty Images.
    9/9 3 - Along with Maldini and Andrea Pirlo, Buffon is one of three Italian players with more than 100 Champions League appearances (103). Getty Images.
