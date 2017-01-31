Watson misses opener match against France

OMNISPORT

Watson will consequently miss the defending champions' opening match against France at Twickenham next weekend and the trip to face Wales on 12 February (AEDT).

Subject to his recovery, the 22 year-old could return in time for the visit of Italy on 26 February.

Watson sustained the injury while at England's training camp in Portugal and underwent a scan.

The results showed a muscular strain which will require up to one month of rehabilitation.

Watson only returned to club action with Bath in December, having been sidelined since October with a broken jaw suffered at a training camp with England.