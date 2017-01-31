Sexton will be fit for Six Nations Opener - Schmidt

OMNISPORT

Joe Schmidt is confident Jonathan Sexton will be fit to feature in Ireland's Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Sexton limped off with a leg injury in the first half of Leinster's Champions Cup draw with Castres last Friday, raising doubts over his availability for the visit to Murrayfield on February 4.

Despite the issue, the fly-half was included in the 40-man squad for the opening two fixtures, and Schmidt believes the 31-year-old will be available.

"Johnny took a bruised calf in to the game against Castres and it just tightened up," Schmidt said at the competition's launch.

"There's not a lot of damage there, nothing's showing up that's overly significant.

"Johnny's already starting back doing a little bit.

"We'd be confident he'll be able to train next week and therefore be fully available to face Scotland."