Rob Howley Names Unchanged Welsh Squad for Paris Showdown

Wales have named an unchanged side for their final game of the Six Nations against France on Saturday.

Rob Howley has rewarded the team line-up that started last Friday's defeat of Ireland by sticking with the same XV for the match in Paris.

Ken Owens will win his 50th cap at the Stade de France, where Wales will also be able to call on the same replacements as they aim to secure a victory which could see them finish as runners-up to England.

Wales Team Announcement: Wales name unchanged side to face @FFRugby @kenctsowens will win his 50th cap in Paris pic.twitter.com/pdtbvVznwm — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 15, 2017

Wales head coach Howley said: "I was delighted for the players at Friday's result and performance and they deserve the opportunity to build on that in our final Six Nations encounter.

"The experience we showed and the intensity we brought to the match was hugely important and that will be just as important as we face a good France team at home.

"We put pressure on ourselves and turned that pressure into a result. For us, there are areas of the game we want to work on from Ireland and we have an opportunity to do that on Saturday and finish the campaign with another quality performance.

"The players who took to the field at the Principality Stadium deserve the opportunity to start and we were pleased with the impact from the bench, so will be looking for the same this weekend."

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Warburton, Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Nicky Smith, Samson Lee, Luke Charteris, Taulupe Faletau, Gareth Davies, Sam Davies, Jamie Roberts.