Faletau has to prove his fitness before Thursday

OMNISPORT

The inspirational number eight was in superb form during the November internationals, but has not featured for club side Bath since ITS defeat to Wasps in late December due to a knee injury.

Although his recovery has been progressing well he remains a doubt for mONDAY'S (AEDT) clash in Rome as stand-in boss Rob Howley looks to make a winning start in the absence Warren Gatland.

"We're going to wait until Wednesday night to decide," Wales coach Shaun Edwards said. "You want your best players fit and ready, we all saw the impact he made against South Africa [a 27-13 win].

"If he's not fit, we'll have somebody else to come in and hopefully he'll be fit for England [on February 11]."

Faletau's presence could be crucial as Wales look to stop Italy's danger-man Sergio Parisse, but Edwards insists he has a plan whether the back-row forward features or not.

"You have to try and double team him. Squeeze in around his offloads. We do a lot of practice of squeezing in and trailing support runners," he said. "It's hard to judge him sometimes because he has played in a team that has regularly lost. If he had been in an All Black team then who knows what level he could have gone to.

"He's got a new lease of life now under Conor O'Shea, he's a master motivator is Conor. Let's hope he enjoys the rest of the Six Nations, but he doesn't enjoy Sunday."