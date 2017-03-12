England Preparation For Ireland Clash Assured With Eddie Jones, Says Courtney Lawes

OMNISPORT

Courtney Lawes is confident there will be "no stone left unturned" as England seek to make history next weekend by completing a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam.

A stunning 61-21 victory over Scotland at Twickenham on Saturday guaranteed England retained the championship title with a game to spare.

However, much will be riding on England's final match against Ireland in Dublin, as Eddie Jones' men look to become the first team to win back-to-back Slams in the Six Nations, and also surpass New Zealand's tier-one Test record of 18 consecutive wins.

ENG v SCO

Relive the best of the action from Twickenham... pic.twitter.com/OXnrDm2UGr — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 12, 2017

"It's a massive incentive," said Lawes. "We want to be the number-one team in the world and to do that we need to go over to tough places and win.

"That's the goal and we'll train this week and be ready.

"We're very prepared. There'll be no stone left unturned this week, he [Jones] will guarantee that, and we'll go out there and give ourselves the best chance to win. That's the most important thing."

11 - @EnglandRugby have won their last 11 Six Nations games, setting a new record in the Five/Six Nations. Rosy. pic.twitter.com/m91HUK2lF1 — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) March 11, 2017

Lawes was understandably satisfied with England's enterprising display against Scotland, but quickly turned his attention towards next Saturday's visit to the Aviva Stadium.

"We wanted to dictate to them [Scotland] how the game was going to go and we managed to do that," added the lock.

"It's obviously great, but our job's not done yet.

"I know that we're really keen to go to Ireland, put on a good performance there and hopefully come away with a Grand Slam."