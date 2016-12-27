Swansea City Fire Bob Bradley

Struggling Swansea City have parted company with Bob Bradley less than three months after he was appointed, the club have confirmed.

The American coach was brought in to replace Francesco Guidolin October and, after eleven games in charge, only managed to collect eight points at the helm of the Welsh outfit.

18% - Bob Bradley won just 18% of his @premierleague games (2/11); the lowest percentage by a Swansea boss in competition history. Yanked. pic.twitter.com/M7t1woIj0I — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2016

Sunday's 4-1 home defeat to West Ham United was the final nail in the coffin for the New Jersey native, who had already lost the backing of large swaths of the Liberty Stadium faithful.