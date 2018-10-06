Manchester United have dismissed reports Jose Mourinho will be sacked as the club's manager this weekend as "nonsense".

Mourinho has come under increasing pressure after United's poor start to the season, with talk of disputes with players, most notably Paul Pogba, heightening amid a four-game winless streak.

The former Chelsea boss admitted in a tetchy news conference on Friday the Red Devils' recent results had been unacceptable and multiple media outlets alleged that even victory against struggling Newcastle United on Saturday would not be enough to keep him in his job.

However, the club insist that is not the case, with a spokesperson telling Omnisport: "It's all nonsense."

Zinedine Zidane has been linked as a potential replacement for Mourinho, having quit Real Madrid at the end of last season after three consecutive Champions League successes.

Mourinho won the Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League in his first season at Old Trafford after taking over in 2016.

But despite finishing second in the Premier League last term, United have failed to mount a series title tilt under the 55-year-old and were 10th after a 3-1 loss to West Ham last weekend.