Patrice Evra has joined West Ham as a free agent, three months after getting sacked by Marseille following an altercation with a supporter.

The former France international has signed a deal until the end of the campaign as he reunites with David Moyes following the Scot's short-lived tenure at Manchester United in 2013-14.

Evra was sent off before Marseille's Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes in November, for aiming a kick at a man's head following an argument with a group of travelling fans during the warm-up.

UEFA suspended Evra from its competitions for the remainder of the season, while Marseille terminated his contract, and on Wednesday it was confirmed the 36-year-old had secured a return to the Premier League, where he won five titles with United.