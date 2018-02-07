Patrice Evra has joined West Ham as a free agent, three months after getting sacked by Marseille following an altercation with a supporter.
The former France international has signed a deal until the end of the campaign as he reunites with David Moyes following the Scot's short-lived tenure at Manchester United in 2013-14.
Evra was sent off before Marseille's Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes in November, for aiming a kick at a man's head following an argument with a group of travelling fans during the warm-up.
We love this game! #ForEvraBlowingBubbles pic.twitter.com/UugpXaL6um— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) February 7, 2018
UEFA suspended Evra from its competitions for the remainder of the season, while Marseille terminated his contract, and on Wednesday it was confirmed the 36-year-old had secured a return to the Premier League, where he won five titles with United.
Before the match between Marseille & Vitoria Guimaraes, Patrice Evra received a red card for kicking out at a fan. https://t.co/5gL9BkunkP— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 2, 2017