BREAKING NEWS: Patrice Evra Returns to Premier League With West Ham Move

Patrice Evra has stepped out of the footballing wilderness by reuniting with former boss David Moyes at West Ham United.

 

Patrice Evra has joined West Ham as a free agent, three months after getting sacked by Marseille following an altercation with a supporter.

The former France international has signed a deal until the end of the campaign as he reunites with David Moyes following the Scot's short-lived tenure at Manchester United in 2013-14.

Evra was sent off before Marseille's Europa League game at Vitoria Guimaraes in November, for aiming a kick at a man's head following an argument with a group of travelling fans during the warm-up.

UEFA suspended Evra from its competitions for the remainder of the season, while Marseille terminated his contract, and on Wednesday it was confirmed the 36-year-old had secured a return to the Premier League, where he won five titles with United.

 

