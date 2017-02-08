Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Mentality His Biggest Asset Says Marcus Rashford

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford feels Zlatan Ibrahimovic's strong mentality is his biggest asset and has hailed the Swedish striker's role in the dressing room.

Ibrahimovic has taken the Premier League by storm since joining United from Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 15 goals in 23 league outings.

Rashford is adamant there is more to the 35-year-old than goals, though, and has praised the striker's attitude.

"Something I picked up from Ibrahimovic? I think it is the way his mentality works," Rashford told the official United website.

"That is probably the biggest thing, not only for the young players but other players can take that from him as well. In fact, that is definitely the main thing.

"It is good for the dressing room. Sometimes, if we are down, he can pick us back up and, when we are up, he keeps us up.

"Bringing in that type of player, it has been key."