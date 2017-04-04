Zlatan Ibrahimovic Warns Manchester United Cannot Afford More Mistakes

Manchester United cannot afford to keep dropping points and must do better in the Premier League run-in, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

United drew their ninth match in 16 Premier League home games this season, but they needed a 94th-minute penalty from Ibrahimovic to salvage the point.

Phil Jagielka had given Everton the lead in the first-half when he got on the end of a flick from Ashley Williams, who conceded the penalty for handball and was consequently dismissed.

But with the gap to the top four and Champions League qualification potentially extending to seven points if results go against them on Wednesday, Ibrahimovic called for rapid improvement.

"I think we deserved a little bit more. I mean we conceded a goal by mistake, the first mistake by missing Williams I think [it was who] headed it and then the goal came out of nothing," he told BT Sport.

"We need to keep focus, we cannot afford these mistakes, especially now in the end [of the season] because it's very important points especially when the table is like it is. We are close, but still we don't get the points that we need.

"But at the end we equalised, we were attacking for most of the game and we had good chances – we hit the post one time I think – but we have to do more."

Ibrahimovic had a goal ruled out in a tight offside decision before netting the equaliser, and he thought he was in a legal position when he converted.

He said: "I thought it was goal because I came from the right side of the defender when he played back and I thought it was a goal. But I cannot say, the TV has to judge."