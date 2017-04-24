Zlatan Ibrahimovic Vows To Return From Injury Even Stronger

Do not mention retirement to crocked Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who emphatically denied quitting football is an option after suffering a serious knee injury.

Ibrahimovic requires surgery after sustaining knee ligament damage during United's Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht on Thursday.

No timeline has been set for the striker's return but at his age - 36 in October - and with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, talk of retirement has emerged.

However, in trademark Ibrahimovic fashion, the Swedish star and United's top goalscorer this season used social media to reassure fans he will return stronger.

"First of all, thank you for all the support and love," Ibrahimovic wrote in a caption accompanying a photo of his legs after United beat Burnley 2-0 in his absence on Sunday.

"It's no news I got injured so I will be out of football for a while.

"I will go through this like everything else and come back even stronger. So far I played with one leg so it shouldn't be any problem.

"One thing is for sure, I decide when it's time to stop and nothing else. Giving up is not an option. See you soon."

Ibrahimovic had taken the Premier League by storm prior to his injury, scoring 28 goals in all competitions following his arrival on a free transfer last July after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired.