Zlatan Ibrahimovic Unimpressed With Eldin Jakupovic Heroics

Eldin Jakupovic's heroics in goal for Hull City left Zlatan Ibrahimovic unmoved after the Manchester United star suggested his most crucial save was facilitated by Juan Mata's "bad finish".

Hull managed to leave Old Trafford with a 0-0 draw on Wednesday despite the home side spending most of the match in complete control.

Jakupovic was crucial for Hull, producing a string of saves to keep United at bay, with his stop to deny Mata from point-black range 16 minutes before the end particularly crucial.

A typically outspoken Ibrahimovic saw if from a different angle, though.

"I did not see any chances where it was difficult for the goalkeeper," the Swedish striker told BBC Sport.

"It was not a good save from Juan Mata, it was a bad finish. Some saves he made for the cameras."

The draw continued Marco Silva's encouraging start to life as Hull coach and, while he acknowledged that he had Jakupovic to thank to some degree, he was eager to praise his entire team as they bounced back from a dreadful 4-1 FA Cup defeat by Fulham on Sunday.

"Our goalkeeper had a good night, but I prefer to talk about all the team," he said.

"We had a bad afternoon against Fulham but they played very well for me and showed a good attitude. I am sure with training we will improve.

"We had very good chances in transition. OK, Man United had chances to score too but we deserved this point."