Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been tipped to return for Manchester United as early as December by former striker Andy Cole.

The 36-year-old, who signed a new one-year deal with the club in August, has been battling to recover from a serious knee ligament injury sustained in the Europa League clash with Anderlecht at Old Trafford in April.

Cole has also been using United's facilities at the AON Training Complex as part of his recovery following a kidney transplant in April.

The former Red Devils striker, who is progressing well in his rehabilitation despite admitting it has been "a lot harder" than expected, says Ibrahimovic is showing signs he is getting close to a return.

"He is doing very good," he told MUTV. "I had a chat with Zlatan when he was in the gym the other day. I think he is looking forward to coming back, most probably in December or January time.

"I think he will definitely bring something to the football team, as we already know. After last season, he was fantastic. It will be nice to see him back when he returns.

"Like he keeps saying, he is not human. I love his banter and I think his enthusiasm for the game of football, and what he is around the complex, speaks volumes about him."