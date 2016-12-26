Zlatan Ibrahimovic Renewal All But Done Reveals Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract extension at Manchester United to be finalised soon.

The 35-year-old striker continued his exceptional recent form with a goal - his 50th at club level in 2016 - and two assists on Monday as United defeated David Moyes' Sunderland 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Mourinho confirmed last month that he was keen to take up the option to extend the Swede's one-season deal by a further year and he foresees no problem in ironing out the details.

Asked if the agreement to extend his stay had been activated, Mourinho added: "Not yet, but it's activated in his brain and in my decisions and also in the owners and the board. So no problem.

"I'm not really surprised [by his form] because he's a very intelligent guy, a very proud man. For him to decide to come to Manchester United, the Premier League, the most difficult league in the world for a striker - it's because he knows he can do it.

"When we contacted him and he said yes, I was sure he was not coming here to leave the Premier League without proof, to leave failing at Manchester United - no way.

"So when such a guy decided to come, I was completely clear that he would be ready and he's ready for more next season. He'll be here again."