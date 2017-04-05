Zlatan Ibrahimovic Looks For Continued Ambition At Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he hopes Manchester United continue to show ambition in the future.

Boss Jose Mourinho secured Paul Pogba in a world-record deal from Juventus last year and the club have been linked with similarly blockbusting moves for the likes of Antoine Griezmann this time around.

"Let's see what happens," Ibrahimovic added. "I am 35. A lot of things have to be settled. It is not like I am 20 and I have another five or 10 years.

50% - Of the longest unbeaten runs in PL history (20+ games), Manchester United's current run has the lowest win % (W10 D10). Uninspiring. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2017

"I have probably one, two or three years. Everything depends on what you want, what the club wants and what the vision of the club is.

"I said from day one, I didn't come here to lose time. I came here to win.

"I've been winning but if you want to win bigger you have to create bigger."