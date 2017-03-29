Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hints At Manchester United Extension

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed he is in negotiations to extend his Manchester United deal and is enjoying his time at the club, but has offered no assurances over his Old Trafford future.

The veteran striker has thrived during his debut season in the Premier League, scoring 26 goals in all competitions since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Having initially only agreed a one-year deal, the 35-year-old has been linked with the likes of Napoli and LA Galaxy, as United fans wait nervously to learn if they will retain the services of the former Eredivisie, Serie A, LaLiga and Ligue 1 star.

"Let's see what happens, we are talking," he said at an event to promote a new line of fragrances.

"I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I'm here, so let us see, there is a lot of time.

"I'm enjoying being at a fantastic club, without doubt, one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a great coach," he added, referring to Jose Mourinho, who worked with the Swede at Inter.

"I know him before, he's a winner, he's the perfect coach for this club.

"Being a Manchester United player, I don't know how many people have that possibility, but I am a Man United player, people wanted me here, I chose the club, I chose the best English club, that's the way it works."

Regardless of when his tenure at United ends, Ibrahimovic is confident he will depart leaving the club and supporters satisfied, having lifted the league title in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France.

"I'm a person [who], when I go into something, I put my head [in] 200 per cent, and I do what I'm good at," he said.

"I go in, I go for the kill and I go out.

"And when I go out there is no complaints, that's what I do. I never leave a job unfinished.

"I always go in, do my job, and in the way that is a fair play, a fair deal, that is what I do."