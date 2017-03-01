Zlatan Ibrahimovic Has Silenced Doubters Insists Phil Jones

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has silenced those who claimed he would not be a success in the Premier League, according to Manchester United defender Phil Jones.

The former Sweden captain took his tally to 26 goals in 38 appearances for United thanks to his double in the 3-2 win over Southampton in last Sunday's EFL Cup final.

Jones believes Ibrahimovic has had a huge impact at the club on and off the pitch and says his form has been the perfect riposte to his detractors.

"He has been terrific," the centre-back told Sky Sports at a United commercial event. "He had a lot of doubters when he came, [whether he] could do it in the Premier League. He has quietened people down now.

"He is a fantastic character around the dressing room and he is a fantastic professional. He deserves all the credit he gets.

"He has great movement off the ball for how big he is. In the air he is hard to challenge against. He is a nightmare for defenders."

Ibrahimovic's double – which included the winning goal in the 87th minute – ensured Mourinho became the first United manager to win a major trophy in his first season.