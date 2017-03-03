Zlatan Ibrahimovic Could Beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Ballon d'Or Says Jose Mourinho

OMNISPORT

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels Zlatan Ibrahimovic deserves a Ballon d'Or and believes it could be the 35-year-old's year if he wins more silverware at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic has been in impressive form since joining United from Paris Saint-Germain, netting 26 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions and winning the Community Shield and EFL Cup in the process.

The veteran attacker has yet to be recognized with a place in the final three of the Ballon d'Or, but Mourinho has backed him to end Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's duopoly.

Seven goals in seven games, including the winner in the #EFLCup final - no wonder @Ibra_official is our Player of the Month for February! pic.twitter.com/ClXX1KI3YN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 3, 2017

"I think what he has done is amazing," Mourinho told MUTV.

"The number of goals he has scored, the two matches at Wembley, the trophies, what he is in the group, and what he means. I think he is absolutely phenomenal. No more words.

"I just gave an interview to a big French magazine with big responsibilities in these big awards, the Ballon d'Or and so on. I know about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. I know what they are and what they are doing but I can't believe this big man, with the career he is having, I cannot believe he has never won it.

"So why not this season, if he can do something special? If he can win more trophies, reach Stockholm and the Europa League final. Why not this man, who is 35 years old, to get that deserved award?"