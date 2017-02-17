Zlatan Ibrahimovic Calls Himself Indiana Jones

Zlatan Ibrahimovic likened himself to movie character Indiana Jones in the wake of Manchester United's 3-0 win over Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford.

The prolific attacker netted a hat-trick to lead his side to victory in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie, scoring once in the opening 45 minutes before adding two more after the break.

Thursday's victory keeps United on track for continental glory, with Jose Mourinho's men still in the race for the EFL Cup and FA Cup as well.

Ibrahimovic started his United career by winning the Community Shield and is hopeful of adding more silverware in the remainder of the season.

3 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored his first Manchester United hat-trick. Treble. pic.twitter.com/bA986bKv0G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2017

"Every trophy for me is incredible, everywhere I came I won so if I can win something here I will be super happy," Ibrahimovic said.

"People that know me know that I play in many clubs and I try to do my best.

"Wherever I went, I won. I am like Indiana Jones."

The 35-year-old has won numerous domestic titles throughout his career, but he has had little luck on the European stage, the UEFA Super Cup with Barcelona in 2009 his only continental trophy.