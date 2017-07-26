Transfer Tracker
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Bang On The Money In Latest Instagram Post

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has, without question, a certain penchant for the outlandish.

The exuberant striker is a colourful character on and off the pitch and his latest humorous social media post is very Zlatan.

Ibrahimovic posted a picture on Instagram of his face with the trademark stare printed on a large 1,000 Swedish krona note and an accompanying caption that read: "You have Benjamin Franklin and you have me #bingorimer."

 

Sadly, you won't be able to spend Ibrahimovic bank notes in the shops of Stockholm or Malmo as it is not legal tender but a work by photographer Bingo Rimer.

The former Manchester United striker is no stranger to art and last month revealed that his "Symbol of Sweden" statue is close to completion.

