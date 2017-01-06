Zinedine Zidane Motivated For Real Madrid To Equal Barcelona Record

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is delighted to be gunning for Barcelona's Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Madrid have established a new club-best under Zidane, which stands at 38 matches heading into Saturday's LaLiga encounter with Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The club last tasted defeat in the first leg of last season's Champions League quarter-final versus Wolfsburg – a result they would ultimately turn around en route to an 11th European title.

That reverse came after they halted Barca's 39-game streak at Camp Nou with a 2-1 triumph, where goals from Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Gerard Pique's opener.

"To equal that 39-game unbeaten run is the most important thing, of course. We are trying to enjoy what we're doing," said Zidane, whose team are three points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga with a game in hand

"The work we put in each day, how we prepare for games, hopefully we can continue winning matches.

"You want to win games, break records but I don’t do it just for the records. I do it because I want to improve and see my players improve."