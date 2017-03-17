Yaya Toure Could Make Manchester United Move Says Agent

OMNISPORT

Yaya Toure's agent claims to have held talks with clubs in Italy and Spain over a move for the Manchester City midfielder and refused to rule out a move to Manchester United.

Toure, who was exiled from the City team early in the season following outspoken comments from his representative Dimitri Seluk, is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of this season.

City boss Pep Guardiola has pledged not to make any decisions on the futures of Toure and fellow out-of-contract senior professionals Willy Caballero, Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Jesus Navas before the end of the campaign, accepting the risk that they may talk to other clubs.

Seluk told Sky Sports News that, as of this week, that is exactly what he has been doing on behalf of the former Ivory Coast international, with a stay in Europe on the agenda as opposed to chasing riches in the Chinese Super League or Major League Soccer.

Good win!!! Great to be heading back to Wembley for @EmiratesFACup semi final 👌🏾 #ComeOnCity!!! pic.twitter.com/6DQQ0yCiXK — Yaya Touré (@YayaToure) March 11, 2017

"At this moment the situation is like this; from yesterday [Thursday] we officially started negotiating with different clubs about his future," Seluk was quoted as saying on Friday, shortly after Toure told Sky he wanted an extended stay at City

"We waited until March 15 for what Manchester City will say but until now Manchester City don't say anything. Before March, we didn't negotiate with anybody because Yaya does a lot with Manchester City, so we waited. But we cannot wait until the last minute, until June and have no negotiations with anybody.

"Some clubs have contacted me. Now we have three options. I don't speak about Yaya and China or the MLS. He will play in Europe. I have spoken with clubs in different countries; Italy and Spain.

"Clubs from England waited for the situation with Manchester City, but now we can speak in England and soon I will come to England for negotiations. Yaya must go to vacation already signed with another club."

On the prospect of an explosive cross-Manchester switch, Seluk said: "Why not? Jose Mourinho is a very good coach, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was together with Yaya in Barcelona.

"I understand this is two clubs who are rivals but for me, for example, this is not a problem from Yaya or from me, this problem will be from Manchester City staff."

Seluk's missives over Toure's future have been a regular feature of the player's decorated City career, most famously when he claimed his client would seek a move after not receiving a birthday cake in May 2014.

After Toure was left out of City's squad for the Champions League group stages this season, Seluk's public criticism of Guardiola resulted in the two-time Premier League champion being frozen out of the first team.

Toure apologised publically for Seluk's comments and marked his City recall with a match-winning brace at Crystal Palace.

He has since been a regular presence in Guardiola's starting XIs - he was an unused substitute during Tuesday's Champions League loss at Monaco - although it remains to be seen how the ex-Barcelona boss will react to Seluk's latest proclamations ahead of Sunday's crunch Premier League clash with Liverpool.

"I said to Manchester City that we will start negotiations with other clubs about the future of Yaya. After that, if Manchester City want, they can start negotiations. If they don't want then we will find another club," Seluk added.

"Yaya can, tomorrow, sign a contract with another club and after that for Manchester City it is too late. They don't say anything; he must stay or he must go.

"They can think it and Manchester City is one of the options. We are open to negotiations. But tomorrow, for example, if we heard [from] Chelsea, he will sign with Chelsea."