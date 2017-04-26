Xavi Denies Claiming Pep Guardiola Will Move For Dele Alli

Former Barcelona star Xavi has denied giving an interview in which he suggested that Manchester City will try to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham.

Xavi was quoted as saying by The Sun that City boss Pep Guardiola would be very interested in taking Alli to the Etihad Stadium before next season.

However, the 37-year-old - who plays for Al Sadd in Qatar - has claimed that the interview did not take place.

Speaking to Sport, Xavi stated that he "never" spoke to The Sun and "neither" has he ever discussed the future of Alli in public.

Pochettino said on Tuesday that Xavi's alleged comments highlighted that he was an "enemy" of the Spurs boss, who enjoyed a long career as a player for Barca's city rivals Espanyol before becoming head coach.

"He's in a period when he loves to talk, he's in Doha and listen, he was Barcelona player, he's my enemy," Pochettino said.

Honoured to be awarded the PFA young player of the year, couldn't of done it without my team mates. Not stopping here, onwards and upwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mq0ZDfLdF8 — Dele (@Dele_Alli) April 24, 2017

"He tried to destroy our focus to win because he hates me because he's Barcelona - player, fans, you know."

Guardiola responded on Thursday by saying Pochettino should be "calm" and insisting that City would not go for Alli.

"He is a fighter, attacking the box he is one of the most fantastic players I've seen in my life," he told Sky Sports. "But Manchester City doesn't want Dele Alli."

Alli won the PFA Young Player of the Year award for the second season in a row on Sunday.

The England international has registered 16 goals and seven assists to fire Spurs to a Premier League title challenge.