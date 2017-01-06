Wilfred Ndidi Set To Make Leicester City Debut Against Everton

Wilfred Ndidi is in contention to make his Leicester City debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round match against Everton at Goodison Park.

The midfielder, who has signed for a reported £15million from Genk, trained with his new team-mates for the first time on Thursday.

Ranieri is impressed by how Ndidi has settled in and will make a final decision on whether to include him for the Everton tie based on Friday's training.

The Leicester manager believes the 20-year-old, a Nigeria international, will have a significant future in the game after confirming his work permit has been approved.

BREAKING: #lcfc have reached an agreement with KRC Genk for the permanent transfer of Wilfred Ndidi: https://t.co/es7N8FrWpu#WelcomeNdidi pic.twitter.com/uNMNXP3XjW — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 3, 2017

"Everything with the work permit is OK," Ranieri said. "He trained, he is available for Saturday and all is fine.

"Thursday was his first [training session]. He was OK and I want to see Friday before we decide whether he will play at Everton.

"We are very happy to have Ndidi here – he is a very impressive player with a great future. He is tall and jumps very well for the headers, moves the ball quickly and recovers the ball very well.

"We have followed him a lot and we hope he will very quickly impress the fans.

"He is another kind of player [to N'Golo Kante], totally different. A lot of big teams wanted him, but he prefers to come with us to improve."