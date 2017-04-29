'Wenger Out' Protest Ahead Of Arsenal Trip To Spurs

Arsenal fan groups protesting against the reign of Arsene Wenger made an eye-catching show of dissent ahead of the north London derby.

The Gunners travel to face local rivals Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Sunday and late on Friday night, huge "Wenger Out" slogans were beamed onto the club's Emirates Stadium.

Similar images were also projected onto the facade of Arsenal's former home Highbury and Marble Arch in central London.

Wenger has refused to disclose whether he will extend his Arsenal reign into a 22nd season after his contract expires at the end of the campaign. A poor run of form after the turn of the year brought protests against the veteran Frenchman to their most vocal and visible level – tensions having simmered for a few years.

Arsenal head into the derby on the back of three consecutive wins, including an extra-time triumph over Manchester City at Wembley last weekend to book a place in the FA Cup final, but this upturn appears to have done little to win over a committed group of naysayers, the outspoken online channel Arsenal Fan TV posting images of the protests on Twitter.