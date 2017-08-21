Wayne Rooney Scores 200th Premier League Goal

OMNISPORT

Wayne Rooney has scored his 200th goal in the Premier League and his second in two top-flight starts for Everton since his return to the club.

The 31-year-old side-footed Dominic Calvert-Lewin's cross into the net after 35 minutes of Everton's game against Manchester City to put Ronald Koeman's side into the lead.

It takes Rooney to 200 goals in 462 appearances in England's top flight, with 183 coming for Manchester United and 17 for Everton.

The former United captain, who returned to Goodison Park this year after leaving for the Red Devils in 2004, is only the second player to reach the milestone in Premier League history.

Newcastle United great Alan Shearer was the first to hit a double-century of goals and still holds the Premier League scoring record with a total of 260.