Wayne Rooney Remains Sidelined For Middlesbrough Clash

Wayne Rooney will miss Manchester United's home clash with Middlesbrough on Saturday as he continues to be sidelined with injury.

The United skipper missed the Red Devils' Boxing Day victory over Sunderland in the Premier League after picking up a knock in training.

Merry Christmas everyone. Hope you all have a great day 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦👶🏼🎄 pic.twitter.com/0IiJ15Lf3e — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 25, 2016

Mourinho stated after that win that Rooney's return against Boro was unlikely, and the United manager confirmed at a pre-match news conference that the England international remains absent.

"Out," he replied when asked about Rooney's fitness, before adding "not really" when pushed for a return date for the 31-year-old.