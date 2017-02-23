Wayne Rooney Rejects China Move To Stay At Manchester United

GOAL

Wayne Rooney has pledged his future to Manchester United after recent speculation linked him with a move to the Chinese Super League.

Reports this week have claimed Rooney's agent, Paul Stretford, had travelled to China to negotiate with Chinese clubs potentially ready to offer the England captain a lucrative exit from the Premier League.

The Chinese transfer window remains open until the end of February, meaning a deal could have been struck with immediate effect.

But United's all-time top goalscorer has now revealed that he wants to remain at Old Trafford as they continue their participation in the league, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

In a statement released to the Press Association, Rooney said: "Despite the interest which has been shown from other clubs, for which I’m grateful, I want to end recent speculation and say that I am staying at Man United.

"I hope I'll play a full part in helping the team in its fight for success on four fronts."