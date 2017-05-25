Wayne Rooney has been left out of England's 25-man squad to face Scotland and France next month.

The England captain was overlooked for Gareth Southgate's last squad in March and again misses out for the World Cup qualifier in Glasgow on June 10 and away friendly against France on June 13.

Rooney's last international appearance came in the home qualifier against Scotland last November and his latest omission will cast further doubt over whether he has an international future, one year away from the World Cup in Russia.

25 players have been called up for the #ThreeLions' games against Scotland and France next month.



The forward struggled to establish himself in Jose Mourinho's plans for Manchester United this season, starting only 15 Premier League games and scoring five goals. He made a brief cameo as a late substitute when his club won the Europa League against Ajax on Wednesday.

Rooney has 119 caps – six short of Peter Shilton's record – and is already the country's all-time top scorer with 53 international goals.

England are top of Group F with 13 points from their first five matches.