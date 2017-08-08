Transfer Tracker
Premier League
Getty Images

Watford Sign Brazilian Starlet Richarlison

The Brazil Under-20 international had been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea but arrives at Vicarage Road for a reported £11.2million fee.

Watford have secured the signing of forward Richarlison from Fluminense on a five-year contract.

The Brazil Under-20 international had been linked with both Manchester United and Chelsea but arrives at Vicarage Road for a reported £11.2million fee.

Richarlison is the latest in a string of new recruits, with Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Cleverley having already signed up under new Watford boss Marco Silva.

The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in 67 appearances for his former club.

Watford begin their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Saturday.

Previous 'Absolute Tank' Sead Kolasinac Could Be One Of Pre
Read
'Absolute Tank' Sead Kolasinac Could Be One Of Premier League's Best Believes Theo Walcott
Next Alex Ferguson Regrets Not Taking Super Cup Serious
Read
Alex Ferguson Regrets Not Taking Super Cup Seriously

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker