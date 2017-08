Watford have completed the club-record signing of striker Andre Gray from Burnley in a deal that could reportedly reach a value of £18.5million.

Thank you for the welcome @WatfordFC , so happy to be here and cant wait to get started now! See you all soon 💛🖤❤️ — Andre Gray (@AndreGray7) August 9, 2017

Gray, 26, has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road after the two clubs confirmed the switch on Wednesday.