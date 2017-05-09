Usain Bolt Tells Jose Mourinho To Buy Arsenal Star Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United mega-fan Usain Bolt has told Jose Mourinho to plot a summer raid on Arsenal for their star striker Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez's deal at the Emirates Stadium expires at the end of next season and the Chile international is reportedly hesitant to pen fresh terms after another season spent out of the title picture.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has spoken confidently about the prospect of securing Sanchez's services for next season, despite apparent interest from Bayern Munich.

But Olympic sprinting legend Bolt says Sanchez should quit the Emirates and has talked up Old Trafford as the right destination for a player he recognises shared speedy talents in.

He told Fox Sport Vivo: "I know that he plays for Arsenal, he should leave.

"He would be great [at United], he's a player I've always said over that years who is great at picking the ball up and creating chances for other people. He's proven himself to be one of the best."

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt's interest in football will continue after his athletics career as the Jamaican pursues a career in the beautiful game.

Bolt has regularly spoken of his desire to play for Manchester United, and will get a footballing education at Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund after he ends his glittering sprinting career at this year's World Championships.