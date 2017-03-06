Under-Fire Alexis Sanchez In Cryptic Rallying Cry

Alexis Sanchez issued a fiery rallying cry to Arsenal ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich amid speculation about his discontent at the Emirates Stadium.

The Chile international has been strongly linked with a move to the likes of Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain after media reports claimed he was embroiled in a training ground bust-up with manager Arsene Wenger last week.

Wenger added fuel to those rumours by dropping Sanchez to the bench for Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Liverpool, with the former Barcelona attacker introduced at half-time in place of Francis Coquelin.

But the claims were dismissed as "completely false" by Wenger during Monday's pre-match media conference ahead of Bayern's visit in the Champions League, and the pair were pictured shaking hands at training before the Frenchman spoke to the gathered reporters.

And now Sanchez has posted a cryptic motivational call before Tuesday's visit of Bayern.

"The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him," the Chilean wrote on Instagram. "But because he loves those behind him. Let's go Gunners.



"The only failure is not trying."