Tyrone Mings Unsure If Zlatan Ibrahimovic Elbow Was Deliberate

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings said he was unsure if Zlatan Ibrahimovic's elbow on him was deliberate.

Ibrahimovic caught Mings with an elbow during Manchester United's 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

It came after Mings was accused of stamping on Ibrahimovic's head at Old Trafford.

Mings said he was uncertain as to whether the Swedish forward meant to elbow him, but he enjoyed his battle with the United star.

"I didn't see much of that one either. I've looked back on it, it's a physical game and whether there's intent from him or not I don't know," he said via the club's website.

"It was a good battle and certainly one that I enjoyed.

"I think I did as well as any defender will do this year, he's shown what he can do over his career.

"He's a big, strong and physical person to play against but he also possesses the quality that can unlock you at any time."

Mings also defended himself over the initial incident, saying his contact with Ibrahimovic was an accident.

"I've seen it back there and I don't think it looks obvious at all," he said.

"I jumped over another player and I'm not even looking at him, it's an unfortunate situation that will be probably be blown up a little on social media.

"No, obviously I didn't mean to do it."

Bournemouth earned a point after a Joshua King penalty cancelled out Marcos Rojo's opener.

They also played the second half with 10 men after Andrew Surman saw red, while Ibrahimovic failed to convert a 72nd-minute spot-kick.