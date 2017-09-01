GOAL.COM

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Fernando Llorente from Swansea City, having pipped their London rivals Chelsea to the Spaniard's signature.

The 32-year-old rejected the chance to join Chelsea, who also made a late bid of £15m for the Spanish striker.

He becomes Tottenham's second deadline-day signing, after Serge Aurier signed earlier in the day from PSG.

Delighted to be part of @SpursOfficial and grateful for the warm welcome from everyone. pic.twitter.com/9To4owG130 — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) August 31, 2017

The Spanish striker netted 111 times for Athletic Bilbao where he was brought through from the youth ranks before completing a move to Serie A giants Juventus in 2013.

Llorente joined Swansea last summer and scored 15 goals for the club, helping the Swans to avoid Premier League relegation.

He has played 24 times for Spain over the course of his career, scoring seven goals, and was a member of the 2010 World Cup winning team.

The forward becomes Spurs' fifth signing of the summer as the club brought in Aurier, Juan Foyth from Estudiantes, Davinson Sanchez from Ajax and Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton.