Tottenham Defender Toby Alderweireld Steps Up Recovery

Tottenham have confirmed injured defender Toby Alderweireld has taken a major step in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Alderweireld has been out of action since November 1, when was forced off in Spurs' Champions League victory over Real Madrid at Wembley.

But this week has seen the Belgium international begin running work as he targets a return to action in February.

Spurs wrote in an update on Twitter that Alderweireld "has commenced running work outdoors this week as he continues his recovery".

The 28-year-old, who could be fit for the Champions League tie against Juventus, also posted to his personal Twitter account about his comeback.

"Recovery continues," wrote Alderweireld, whose Spurs contract is set to expire at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League after a 4-1 defeat at Manchester City last time out, with Mauricio Pochettino visiting high-flying Burnley on Saturday.

Davinson Sanchez is in contention to feature in the league for the first time since December 2, after sitting out a three-match ban following his sending-off against Watford.