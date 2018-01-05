Tosun Completes Move From Everton To Besiktas

beIN SPORTS USA

Everton have moved to alleviate their goalscoring problems by completing the signing of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun on a four-and-a-half-year-deal.

“It feels great to be an Everton player,” Tosun told evertontv. “I’m really happy to be here and happy that everything is done. I’m really excited to play for Everton as soon as possible. Everton is a great club with a big history and a big culture and I’m looking forward to showing the fans the kind of player I am."

“I’m really excited to work with my new teammates because Everton has really, really big names, big players. I’m excited to play with them and to learn from them as well, players like Wayne Rooney and the very good creative players we have here, too. They can help me score goals.

Tosun - who Everton manager Sam Allardyce called his primary target in the January transfer window - netted 41 goals in 96 appearances for Besiktas, making him the Turkish Super Lig's leading scorer since his arrival in 2014-15 season.