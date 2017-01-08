Torino Claim Arsenal's Andrea Belotti Bid Has Been Rejected

Arsenal have had a reported €65million bid for Torino star Andrea Belotti rejected, the club's sporting director has said.

The 23-year-old striker has scored 14 goals in 18 appearances in a stellar campaign at the Stadio Olimpico, prompting speculation over a January transfer.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Belotti, who signed a contract last month that includes a €100m release clause that applies to clubs outside of Italy.

Although reports in England this week have suggested that Arsene Wenger is more interested in a transfer at the end of the season, Gianluca Petrachi claimed that a bid has already been rejected.

"Yes, we received the offer, but it does not reflect the value of the player," he told Sky Sport Italia when asked about Arsenal's rumoured approach.

"He is going nowhere for now. We want to enjoy having him and we'll see what happens.

"We intend to keep Belotti and president Urbano Cairo has signed this important buy-out clause. I think he's worth more than they have offered for him."