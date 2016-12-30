Thibaut Courtois Hailed By Antonio Conte As Real Madrid Talk Continues

Ensuring Thibaut Courtois stays at Chelsea is "the most important thing" according to head coach Antonio Conte amid speculation linking Real Madrid with a move for the Belgium international.

The fine form of Courtois at Stamford Bridge, after a similarly successful loan stay with Atletico Madrid came to an end in 2014, is reported to have won him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But the prospect of his goalkeeper returning to the Spanish capital was not something Conte was willing to entertain as his Premier League-leading team prepare to host Stoke City on Saturday.

"I think it is not important to clarify the situation," Conte said. "Thiabaut is, for me, one of the best if not the best goalkeeper in the world.

"He's worked very well, he is a fantastic goalkeeper. He stays with us and this is the most important thing.

"The other situations for me are only speculation.

"He's playing very well and you can see that he is not only very good with his hands but also with the feet.

"I think he is a complete goalkeeper, he is a modern goalkeeper and for me now he is one of the best in the world.

"I don't want to tell him he is the best because he is my player, but he is a fantastic goalkeeper. He is at the top."