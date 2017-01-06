Sunderland Reject Jermain Defoe Bid From West Ham

Sunderland have rejected a bid from West Ham for Jermain Defoe and the experienced striker is not for sale, Black Cats manager David Moyes has confirmed.

Defoe has been linked with a return to the club where he made his top-flight breakthrough, with West Ham manager Slaven Bilic voicing his admiration for the former England international.

But speaking ahead of Sunderland's FA Cup third-round tie against Burnley, amid reports West Ham had ended their interest, Moyes explained Sunderland will stand firm and retain the 34-year-old who has contributed 11 Premier League goals to their battle against the drop this term.

"West Ham United made a bid and we rejected it. We have said Jermain Defoe is not for sale and he is not for sale," Moyes said.

West Ham have given up on signing Jermain Defoe. Sunderland have told them he's not for sale. #WHUFC will move on to their other targets — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 6, 2017

"This is a great club. We want to do well and we want to look at who we can bring in.

"Jermain Defoe will be involved in some way [against Burnley]."

Sunderland suffered a humbling 4-1 loss at Burnley last weekend but recovered to hold title-chasing Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light.

Moyes' men remain third bottom on 15 points, one from safety, and he hopes that a positive distraction from the norm can have a galvanising effect.

"A cup run can help gather momentum and I couldn't tell you one manager that doesn't want to win the FA Cup," he added.

"We are in good fettle and hopefully we can show that in the game against Burnley."