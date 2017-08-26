Sterling Gets Game-Winner And Red Card In Extra Time, As City Top Bournemouth

OMNISPORT

Raheem Sterling was Manchester City's saviour once again as his desperately late winner spared their blushes at the Vitality Stadium, securing a 2-1 win over Bournemouth before also getting sent off.

Pep Guardiola's men were on top for much of the match and looked destined to once again drop points due to their wastefulness in front of goal, but Sterling popped up just as he did to help City draw 1-1 with Everton last time out, this time netting the decisive winner, before receiving a second booking for a celebration which saw him incite fan encroachment.

Charlie Daniels with a STUNNER for @afcbournemouth! If you're not fully awake yet, this should do it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nvXUkhhGp3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 26, 2017

Even from the early stages it looked as though City were going to have to dig deep if they wanted to take all three points, with Charlie Daniels' wonderful volley finally getting them off the mark in the Premier League this term.

But that goal seemed to jolt City into life and Gabriel Jesus swiftly hit back, with the Brazilian's finish sparking something of a siege from Guardiola's men.

City continued to be in the ascendancy after the break, though they had a lucky escape in the 61st minute, as Josh King hit a fine effort against the left-hand post.

Bournemouth appeared to have done enough as they got deeper into stoppage time, but Sterling's 97th minute effort stunned the hosts, with the England winger then also getting dismissed, as City stole all three points at the death.