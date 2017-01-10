Sol Campbell Urges Mesut Ozil To Sign New Arsenal Deal

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell urged Mesut Ozil to re-sign with the club, regardless of whether manager Arsene Wenger stays.

The Germany international, whose contract expires at the end of next season, has said his future depends on whether Wenger remains.

Wenger's deal expires this year, while star forward Alexis Sanchez is out of contract in 2018.

While Campbell – who won two Premier League titles with the club – understands Ozil's stance, he told the former Real Madrid midfielder to forget about the managerial position.

"Like any top player, he wants the manager who signed him," the former England international told Sky Sports.

"It's nice to keep the continuity with the manager, with the ideas and philosophy and things like that."

He added: "I can understand why he said that, but who's got a crystal ball? Arsene isn't going to sign a four-year contract so that's academic really, you haven't got a crystal ball.

"He might say I'm here for a year and he might be gone in two years' time. Ozil might sign a four-year deal and someone might come in and buy him and he might be off."

With five goals and three assists, Ozil has helped Arsenal into fifth in the Premier League table, while Sanchez has scored 13 times.

Campbell, 42, believes both Ozil and Sanchez are close to re-signing and he called on the duo to think about the present.

"I think really it's about here and now and where Arsenal want to go. I'm sure they're quite close to signing the deal with both players and it's all about compromising and looking at the whole picture of the deal," he said.

"It's all about securing the players for the future and if the manager stays, the manager stays and you go from there.

"You don't want to have the club in a ransom headlock because of the manager."