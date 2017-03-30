Slaven Bilic Unconcerned By Sacking Speculation

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has claimed he is "not bothered" by speculation over his future at the club and stated his intention to see out his contract.

The Hammers are without a win in their last five Premier League matches and sit 12th in the table as they go into Saturday's game against Hull City.

Bilic guided West Ham to a seventh-place finish in his first season at the helm, but he has not been offered an extension on his current deal, which expires at the end of next season.

When asked about the reports of mounting pressure on his position, the 48-year-old said: "It doesn't worry me, I don't read about it, I'm not making phone calls or whatever.

"I'm in my job, I am happy and we're in a position where we can have a good finish to the season. We can climb up a few places if we win games, we can go a few places down if we don't win games.

"There is still a job to do and I have my contract. At the end of the day my contract is not running out. I have another year here."

West Ham enjoyed a run of 11 league games with only three defeats between December and February, but consecutive defeats against Chelsea, Bournemouth and Leicester City have blighted chances of a top-half finish.

Bilic would not be drawn into a discussion about his future, saying: "Even in that good period, when reporters were talking about a new contract, I said we were not finished and there were a lot of games to play.

"I am not bothered [about the speculation] to be fair. I was telling you the same last season and earlier this season when you were talking about a new contract.

"My head is clear and I am totally motivated and focused. I've been here long enough to know what to do - over a year and a half - with an objective here."